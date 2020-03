Doctor on U.S.'s jump in coronavirus cases The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases as states scramble to ready hospitals for the oncoming wave of patients. Dr. Jon LaPook attributed the exponential increase to the U.S.'s delay in testing, adding that the country needs to get to a point at which increasing numbers reflect 24-hour changes rather than days-long windows. He joins "CBS This Morning" to break down why U.S. cases are piling up so quickly.