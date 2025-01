Doctor on the air quality risks amid wildfires in Los Angeles County Millions of Los Angeles County residents are facing extremely hazardous air quality as wildfires continue to burn. The air quality index in Los Angeles on Wednesday was 178, which is considered to be "unhealthy" for any individual who is active outdoors. Pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Irina Dralyuk joins "The Daily Report" to discuss the risks and symptoms of poor air quality.