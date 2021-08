Dixie Fire becomes single largest wildfire in California's history The Dixie Fire in Northern California has become the single largest wildfire in the state's history. The fire has grown to more than 500,000 acres and officials say thousands of structures remain threatened. Tom Harbour, chief fire officer for Cornea, a data service for disaster planning, response and recovery, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the U.S. can better prepare for these incidents.