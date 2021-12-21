Live

Watch CBSN Live

Diverse Santas give representation to kids

It's an annual tradition for many kids to visit Santa at a local mall or town square — but some kids never get to meet a Santa that can speak to them, or one they can relate to. Caitlin O'Kane has more on the Santas working to change that.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.