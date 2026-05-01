Disturbing New Allegations Against D4vd | Case by Case On April 29, prosecutors released a brief outlining their case against singer-songwriter D4vd, who has been charged in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. On this episode of "Case By Case," we examine the state's timeline of events, including the allegation that D4vd stabbed Celeste and went to great lengths to cover up the crime. Plus, an update on Nick Reiner who appeared in the same court just hours before D4vd. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty and Los Angeles Times crime writer Richard Winton dig into the new details on both stories.