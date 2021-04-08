Director Ridley Scott on "The Martian" and water on Mars After NASA confirmed Monday the evidence of flowing water on Mars, many wondered if life can exist on the red planet. The possibility of survival on Mars is explored in Scott's new film starring Matt Damon. Scott is best known for his sci-fi classics including "Alien" and "Blade Runner,” and he was honored with Academy Award nominations for directing films like "Black Hawk Down" and "Gladiator." Scott joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his latest film.