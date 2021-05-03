Director Kathryn Bigelow, actor Anthony Mackie talk race relations and new film "Detroit" Fifty years ago, social unrest ignited the city of Detroit after police raided an unlicensed bar in a black neighborhood. The violence that followed was in response to police brutality and decades of racial inequality. The new movie "Detroit," which opens in select cities Friday and nationwide on August 4, centers on the brutality that happened at the Algiers Motel during the riots. Director Kathryn Bigelow and actor Anthony Mackie join "CBS This Morning" to discuss race relations today and the real-life people who inspired characters in the film.