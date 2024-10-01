Watch CBS News

Dikembe Mutombo | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2000, 60 Minutes' Ed Bradley traveled with Dikembe Mutombo back to his hometown of Kinshasa, where Mutombo reflected on his journey from the Congo to NBA stardom. The basketball star passed away at age 58 this week from brain cancer.
