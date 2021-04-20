Live

Did USA Gymnastics officials ignore sexual abuse?

A new investigation by Indy Star/USA Today Network reveals USA Gymnastics officials may not have reported a number of allegations of sexual abuse involving coaches and young athletes. CBS Sports Network's Dana Jacobson joins CBSN to discuss.
