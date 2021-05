Did the drug industry fuel America's opioid epidemic? An investigation found the drug industry contributed at least $1.5 million to 23 lawmakers who co-sponored the bill, weakening enforcement laws at the height of the opioid epidemic. Congressman Tom Marino, the chief advocate for that bill, is now President Trump's nominee to be federal drug czar. CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes is on Capitol Hill with more information about the bill and its key sponsors.