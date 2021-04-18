Live

Watch CBSN Live

Did killer's wife help plan the Orlando attack?

Officials are investigating if the wife of the Orlando gunman helped him plan the attack. Sources say Omar Mateen's wife was texting him during the attack. CBS News Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.