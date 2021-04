Did fraternity hide evidence in Baruch College hazing death? The first five suspects in the death of a Pi Delta Psi pledge are turning themselves in to face charges. Baruch College student Michael Deng died from injuries suffered during a hazing ritual. Police say several frat brothers tried to hide evidence and cover up their involvement. One of the men charged is the fraternity's former national president and also the brother of a New York state congresswoman. Anna Werner reports.