Detecting deepfakes, in a world where even reality is suspect Hany Farid, a leading expert on deepfakes and digital manipulation, estimates that half of the content widely viewed on the Internet is fake. What does this mean for our ability to detect images generated or hallucinated by artificial intelligence? "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Farid about the toll of studying deepfakes; about the weaponization of AI imagery; and about whether AI agents will ever be accepted as replacements for humans.