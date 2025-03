Details on Trump's threat of 200% tariff on alcohol from European Union The Dow lost more than 500 points Thursday and the Nasdaq dropped more than 300 as investors reacted to President Trump's threat to impose a 200% tariff on European Union exports of wine, champagne, and other alcoholic beverages. Suzanne Lynch, Global Playbook author and associate editor for Politico, joined CBS News to discuss Europe's reaction to the threat.