Details on suspected Orlando gunman Omar Mateen

Officials are trying to find more information about the gunman, Omar Mateen, who killed 50 and injured 53 in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida. Former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole joins CBSN with more on the gunman.
