Details on Michigan synagogue attack and Old Dominion University shooting Two major active shooting situations occurred in the U.S. on Thursday. The first happened at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, during an ROTC class. A retired Army officer was killed and two other people were injured. The gunman, who was also killed, had previously pleaded guilty in the U.S. over connections to ISIS. In Michigan, a truck rammed into one of the biggest synagogues in the country. A security guard shot killed the suspect who exited the vehicle armed with a rifle. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn, Anna Schecter and Sam Vinograd have more.