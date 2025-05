Designer Amy Denet Deal on reconnecting with her roots, starting a unique fashion line Fashion and design executive Amy Denet Deal worked her way up the corporate ladder, but in 2019, she stepped away to reconnect with her Navajo roots. That led to the launch of her sustainable fashion line 4Kinship. In addition to running the line, Denet Deal is also using her decades of experience to provide opportunities for the next generation of indigenous artists and designers. Michelle Miller reports.