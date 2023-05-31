Ron DeSantis takes aim at Trump in Iowa as 2024 GOP field keeps growing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off his presidential campaign Tuesday in Iowa, touting his record in Florida while attacking former President Trump and President Biden. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more from Iowa and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne and former counsel for the National Republican Senatorial Committee Alex Vogel discuss how the 2024 Republican field is shaping up.