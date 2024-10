DeSantis says Florida is "absolutely" ready for Hurricane Milton Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday evening that Florida is "absolutely" prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to be one of the strongest to hit the region in decades. He also said "people heeded the call" to evacuate areas which are expected to be hard-hit. DeSantis spoke to "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.