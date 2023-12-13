Watch CBS News

DeSantis downplays Sununu's Nikki Haley endorsement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is dismissing New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's endorsement of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the 2024 presidential elections. CBS News political reporter Taurean Small reports from Des Moines, Iowa.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.