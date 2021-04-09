Pulmonology expert testifies that George Floyd died from lack of oxygen As CBS News' Jamie Yuccas reports, a key witness for the prosecution, pulmonology expert Dr. Martin Tobin, says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen due to Derek Chauvin kneeling on him. Tobin went on to say during Day 9 of the Chauvin murder trial that drugs had nothing to do with Floyd's death. Criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala joins CBSN's Lana Zak with analysis. (Warning: Some viewers may find the details of this story disturbing.)