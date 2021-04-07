More police officials testify on day 7 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial Derek Chauvin's murder trial continued Tuesday with more testimony from some of his fellow officers. During the seventh day of proceedings, jurors heard from a sergeant and lieutenant who both train officers at the Minneapolis Police Department on crisis intervention and use of force. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas recaps the day's events. Then Vinoo Varghese, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.