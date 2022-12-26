Watch CBS News

Denver Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos have parted ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one year with the team. CBS Sports HQ Contributor Ryan Harris joined CBS News' Debra Alfarone to discuss the firing plus the NFC and AFC playoff races.
