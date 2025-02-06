Denise Huskins, Aaron Quinn use their "American Nightmare" trauma to retrain law enforcement Critics blame antiquated interrogation training for their "American Nightmare." Aaron and Denise (Huskins) Quinn take us through Aaron's own interrogation, revealing traditional interrogation techniques failed them. Denise and Quinn gained worldwide notoriety when their 2015 kidnapping was detailed in Netflix's highest-rated docuseries of 2024, "American Nightmare." The couple survived, only to be publicly defamed by police and the FBI, who claimed they made the whole thing up. Meanwhile, their kidnapper continued terrorizing other families. In an exclusive interview with CBS News California, Huskins and Quinn detailed what happened after the documentary ends. Huskins and Quinn are now working with law enforcement. They're using their trauma to retrain officers (and solve crimes along the way).