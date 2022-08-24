Dems pick candidates for big Fla, N.Y. races: CBS News Flash August 24, 2022 Voters in Florida and New York cast ballots to choose the candidates who’ll take on powerful Republicans in the fall. CBS News projects Congressman Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor. He’ll take on incumbent Ron DeSantis. Also in Florida, CBS News projects Congresswoman Val Demings has won the Democratic nod for Senate. And in NYC, CBS News projects Congressman Jerry Nadler has beaten fellow longtime incumbent Carolyn Maloney.