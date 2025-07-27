Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen says "Rescissions is just a Washington name for double-cross" Republicans earlier this month pushed through a recissions package with $9 billion worth of cuts, and now as the government faces a funding deadline to avert a shutdown, Sen. Chris Van Hollen tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the GOP supports "one thing one day, the president even signs off, and then they come back and say they changed their mind." To pass a measure to fund the government, Van Hollen says what Republicans have "called for is sort of just a double cross on the process."