Democrats to focus on cost, chaos and corruption after Trump's State of the Union Following Tuesday's address by President Trump, Democrats on Capitol Hill are looking to deliver their vision ahead of the midterms later this year. The party has chosen the newly-elected Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to deliver their rebuttal to the State of the Union. CBS News' Taurean Small reports and Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.