Democratic-backed candidate wins record-breaking Wisconsin Supreme Court seat Democratic-backed candidate Judge Susan Crawford won the race for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat against Republican-backed Judge Brad Schimel. The contest was the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, garnering endorsements from figures like Elon Musk and Sen. Bernie Sanders. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe report on the race.