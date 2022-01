Democrat wins congressional seat in Florida special election Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has won the race for Florida's 20th congressional district. She was heavily favored to win the election, since the district leans blue. She is filling a seat that was left vacant by Congressman Alcee Hastings, who died in April 2021. CBS News political associate producer Aaron Navarro joined CBSN's Lilia Luciano to discuss.