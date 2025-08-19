Democrat lawmaker locked in Texas House chamber after refusing police escort The Texas House reached a quorum Monday after dozens of Democrats who left the state to block the vote on a GOP-favored congressional redistricting plan returned to Austin. The Democrats were asked to sign "permission slips" so they could be escorted by state troopers to ensure they would return when the session reconvenes Wednesday, but State Representative Nicole Collier refused to sign. Instead, she spent the night locked in the House chamber, where she will likely remain for another night. CBS News correspondent Nidia Cavazos reports.