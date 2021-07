Delta variant fuels a 50% jump in coronavirus cases in more than half of the U.S. Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in at least half of the U.S. The Delta variant is fueling the surge, but the CDC says vaccines are still effective against it. Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former member of the Biden administration's transition advisory board, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.