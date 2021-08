Delta variant accounts for 93% of U.S. COVID cases The Delta variant now makes up more than 93% of circulating coronavirus cases in the U.S. Experts warn the surge will likely get worse in the coming weeks. As CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports, Florida and Texas are leading the nation in new infections. Then, Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, an adjunct assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to break down the day's headlines.