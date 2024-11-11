Watch CBS News

Delphi murders defendant guilty on 4 counts

Richard Allen, the man accused in the Delphi double murders, has been found guilty on four counts of murder. The 52-year-old Indiana man faces up to 130 years in prison for the killing of two teens more than seven years ago. Ian Lee reports.
