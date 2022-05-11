Watch CBS News

The decades-long fight to overturn Roe v. Wade

Puck News founding partner Peter Hamby joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what he calls a "ruthless 50-year political campaign" by conservatives to overturn Roe v. Wade, and how partisanship on the issue has increased over time.
