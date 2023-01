Debt limit standoff puts White House at odds with Republican leadership The U.S. is projected to hit its debt limit Thursday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on its debts. The White House and House Republicans are at a standoff, with GOP leaders demanding spending cuts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest on the issue.