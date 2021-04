Debris at Post-Sandy work site in N.J. possibly from 1850 shipwreck In the Normandy beach section of Brick, New Jersey, lies a pile of wood and metal that could possibly be a shipwreck from 1850. The debris was discovered by workers drilling a steel beam 25 feet into the sand, as part of the construction of a wall to protect owners from storms like Superstorm Sandy. WCBS's Christine Sloan reports the latest.