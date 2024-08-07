Watch CBS News

Debby rain floods cities along East Coast

Tropical Storm Debby flooded parts of the East Coast before retreating over the Atlantic where it is expected to strengthen before slamming the U.S. again. CBS News Philadelphia's Brandon Goldner reports on flash floods that reached New Jersey.
