Live

Watch CBSN Live

Debbie Reynolds, America's Sweetheart, dies at 84

Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Reynolds was rushed to the hospital after reportedly falling ill at her son's home. Anna Werner takes a look back at Reynolds' life and legacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.