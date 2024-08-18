DEA's Anne Milgram compares ketamine abuse with beginning of opioid epidemic Following the arrests last week in connection with Matthew Perry's death from a ketamine overdose, DEA administrator Anne Milgram on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" compares ketamine abuse to the beginning of the opioid epidemic, and says the DEA is targeting doctors and practitioners "who are violating this duty of trust to their patients by over-prescribing medicine, or prescribing medicine that isn't necessary."