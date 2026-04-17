Deadly Vacations | Case by Case Why are so many dream vacations turning into true crime headlines? On the premiere episode of "Case by Case," we examine the trial of Gerhardt Konig, the former anesthesiologist found guilty of attempted manslaughter after a brutal cliffside attack on his wife Arielle in Hawaii. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales and CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman break down the trial's most stunning moments before diving into the chilling trend of headlines about vacations that turned deadly. From the ridges of Oahu to the waters of the Bahamas, we'll follow it all, "Case by Case."