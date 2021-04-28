Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deadly tornadoes strike the heart of America

The unusually warm winter has spawned an outbreak of powerful tornadoes in seven states from the South to the Midwest. At least three people were killed and more than a hundred homes were blown apart. Michelle Miller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.