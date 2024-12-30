Watch CBS News

Deadly storms in Texas, Georgia

Tornadoes and large hail slammed the south of the U.S. At least four deaths have been reported after the storms. CBS News' Jason Allen has more, and CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Andrew Kozak has the latest weather forecast.
