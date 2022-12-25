CBS News App
Thousands without power as deep freeze stretches through Christmas Day
2 dead at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Colorado, police say
Raskin: Jan. 6 report reveals "real threats to democracy" but also "real heroism"
Kari Lake's lawsuit over Arizona governor's race thrown out by judge
King Charles makes no mention of Harry and Meghan in Christmas address
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new variants
3 substations vandalized in Washington, knocking out power for 14,000
Has the author of the infamous Circleville letters been unmasked?
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million
Deadly storm leaves many trapped and stranded
Buffalo, New York, is dealing with yet another devastating winter storm, as many are trapped inside and emergency vehicles are left stranded. The deadly storm has impacted nearly every part of the U.S. Naomi Ruchim reports.
