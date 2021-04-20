Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deadly landslides in wake of Tropical Storm Earl

Dozens have been killed in two Mexican states by landslides brought on by Tropical Storm Earl. The storm brought 18 inches of rain and wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour over the last few days. Mireya Villarreal has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.