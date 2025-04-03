"Dead Girls Don't Talk" | Post Mortem Brave survivors speak out after a man charged with murder for poisoning two women tells a friend, "dead girls don't talk." Join CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti and "48 Hours" producer Michelle Fanucci on "Post Mortem" as they discuss their latest report on the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales, who died after David Pearce drugged them. They discuss the twelve "Jane Does" that came forward to testify against Pearce at trial, the personal connection Jonathan had to the victims, and the Google searches Pearce made prior to his arrest that suggested he was trying to flee to Ukraine.