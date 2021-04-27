Live

David Sanger on Flynn resignation, National Security Council turmoil

President Trump's national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned Monday night. The New York Times reports that because Flynn had not disclosed everything about his conversations with the Russian ambassador before Mr. Trump's inauguration, "the Justice Department feared that Mr. Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow." New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the fallout.
