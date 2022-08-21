CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Car explosion kills daughter of Russian nationalist known as "Putin's brain"
Bellingcat: Crowdsourcing to uncover alleged Russian war crimes
Federal appeals court delays Graham's testimony in Georgia election probe
Hotel siege in Somalia ends after 30 hours with 21 dead, 117 hurt
Dozens dead in flash floods
First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will leave isolation
Coast Guard rescues 19 migrants from drifting boat
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage with family, friends
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Daughter of Putin ally killed in car explosion
Daria Dugina, a TV commentator and the daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car explosion in the outskirts of Moscow, the Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On