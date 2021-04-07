Live

Dallas DA disappears

The district attorney for Dallas County in Texas has failed to show up at work for several weeks. During Susan Hawk's time in office, there have been concerns about her mental stability. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN to explain.
