Rayshard Brooks Shooting
Coronavirus
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
North Korea Blows Up Office
Supreme Court LGBT Ruling
FDA On Hydroxychloroquine
NYPD
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Steroid drug reduces death risk in severe COVID-19 cases
Watch live: Trump signs executive order on policing
North Korea blows up office shared with South, threatens border action
Watch live: Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests
Fight grows in Mississippi over state flag's Confederate emblem
Protester shot during efforts to topple statue in Albuquerque
District attorney weighing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death
Momentum building for Colin Kaepernick's NFL return
Obama to hold first joint fundraiser with Biden next week
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
DA mulls charges against Atlanta cops in Rayshard Brooks shooting
The Fulton County district attorney is weighing whether to charge two officers with murder for the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Jeff Pegues reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue