D4vd Charged with Murder | Case by Case Following the discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains in a vehicle registered to D4vd last fall, what were the key developments that led to charges this week? On this episode of "Case by Case," we examine all of the new details coming out of the case against singer-songwriter David Anthony Burke, who professionally goes by D4vd. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales and CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman break down what we know so far about Celeste's death and the alleged abusive relationship she had with the singer.